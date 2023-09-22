Arunachal CM meets PM Modi; lauds passage of Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi, Sep 22 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

The PMO posted on X: "Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, @PemaKhanduBJP, met Prime Minister @narendramodi."

Khandu congratulated the Prime Minister for the historic passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill) in both houses of Parliament, making reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies a reality.

In a social media post, Khandu said that with this landmark transformative reform, now women will have representation in the highest decision-making bodies in greater numbers.

The Arunachal Chief Minister said that he was truly indebted to PM Modi for his bold move towards women empowerment.

Khandu also said that he had an enriching discussion with the Prime Minister on various development matters of Arunachal Pradesh.

