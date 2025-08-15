Arunachal CM urges people to buy local products to boost economy

Itanagar, Aug 15 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday urged people to buy locally produced items to boost the Indian economy.

Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar, the Chief Minister said, "Let us support our farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs. Every Swadeshi choice strengthens our economy and our people."

He said that India is now the fourth-largest economy in the world and rapidly advancing to become the third-largest.

"India's leadership resonates across international forums, shaping global conversations. As the leading voice of the Global South, we draw strength from the trust the world places in India and our Prime Minister. Our voice is no longer confined within our borders," CM Khandu said.

He said that the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and 'Operation Mahadev' reflects India's collective resolve. Every life matters, and the government will protect every Indian and the country's borders with strength and determination. Terror has no place in the land of Gandhi, and India would never remain silent in the face of cowardly attacks on innocent citizens, CM Khandu said.

Noting that Arunachal Pradesh has a unique and sacred role to play in India's march as a global leader, the Chief Minister said: "For us, this is not just a moment of growth; it is a call to preserve and promote our rich indigenous traditions, languages, cultures, and crafts. As we shape a Viksit Arunachal, we must strike a beautiful balance - a symphony between ancient wisdom and modern progress."

Informing that this year marks a historic milestone - the Golden Jubilee of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, he said that it is more than just a celebration of 50 years; it is a shining symbol of our democratic spirit and collective resilience.

Over the past decade, Arunachal Pradesh has made remarkable economic strides, the Chief Minister said, adding that the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has increased by 166 per cent and the state's resources have grown remarkably by 384 per cent, reflecting strong fiscal health. Per capita income has more than doubled, rising by 105 per cent, proving that development is reaching the people and lives are improving across the state, he stated.

"Through 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar' and 'Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0', we have taken the government straight to the doorstep of the people. Over 15 lakh citizens have received scheme benefits through 1,100 plus outreach camps."

Announcing that on September 3, Arunachal Pradesh would host the North East Aviation Summit in Itanagar, CM Khandu said that this landmark event would be a major milestone in Arunachal Pradesh's aviation journey, and it would unlock new investment and connectivity opportunities.

Mentioning that the state government has introduced 'Arunachal Pradesh State Youth Policy 2025', the Chief Minister said that through this dynamic roadmap, "we will get quality education, sustainable jobs, skills hubs, healthy lifestyles, sports and adventure, cultural expression, preservation of heritage, and youth leadership".

The Chief Minister announced that the government aspired to make Arunachal Pradesh the Orchid Capital of the World by building a complete orchid value chain from cultivation to global markets.

"Arunachal Pradesh, by virtue of its immense hydropower potential, also holds India's largest capacity for generating carbon credits - a powerful tool in mitigating climate impact. With the global carbon trading market projected to reach over $10 trillion, we are strategically positioning Arunachal Pradesh at the forefront of this green economy," CM Khandu stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor