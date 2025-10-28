Arunachal: Crime branch SIT to probe twin suicide case

Itanagar, Oct 28 The police authority of the Arunachal Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred the probe of the twin suicide case involving allegations of sexual abuse, coercion and corruption by government officials, to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the crime branch, officials said.

An official said that Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan, in an order, directed the concerned police officials that all case records along with relevant documents should be handed over to the SIT of the crime branch police station at the police headquarters immediately.

The SIT is headed by Superintendent of police Shivendu Bhushan, who is also the SP of the Crime Branch of Arunachal Pradesh police.

The sensational twin suicide case is currently being investigated by the Nirjuli police station in Itanagar. The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Monday arrested former Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, currently posted as Special Secretary (PWD) with the Delhi government, after he surrendered before the police in connection with the twin suicide cases involving allegations of sexual abuse, intimidation and corruption.

A police officer said that Potom, an IAS officer, surrendered at the Nirjuli police station in Itanagar on Monday and was then arrested under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including those related to abetment to suicide and criminal misconduct.

The FIR against the accused officer also invokes provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the HIV and AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act, 2017.

Later, the police produced Potom before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court at Yupia in Papum Pare district, which remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody.

The IAS officer had been absconding after Gomchu Yekar, a 19-year-old Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) of the PWD and Rural Works Department (RWD), and Executive Engineer Likwang Lowang separately died by suicide on October 23.

Yekar was found dead at his rented house at Lekhi village in Nirjuli under Papum Pare district, while Lowang also died by suicide the same day at his residence in Longding district.

A handwritten note of Yekar found at his residence reportedly mentioned harassment and coercion by two senior officials — Potom and Lowang. The family members of Yekar later claimed that multiple suicide notes were recovered, in which he made serious allegations against both officials.

In the notes, Yekar alleged that he had been sexually exploited and harassed over a prolonged period and claimed that persistent humiliation, coercion and threats had pushed him to take the extreme step.

One of the notes reportedly mentioned that he had contracted HIV and accused one of the officials of abandoning and blackmailing him. Yekar also claimed he had been promised Rs 1 crore as financial compensation, which was later denied.

He wrote: “If I die, it will be because of him (Potom). Please give me justice.”

The victim's father filed a complaint at the Nirjuli police station, seeking stringent action against both officials for abetment of suicide, sexual exploitation, mental harassment, criminal intimidation, corruption and endangerment of life.

The complaint also requested that the suicide notes be treated as dying declarations, preserved as primary evidence and sent for forensic and handwriting analysis.

The FIR further alleged that Yekar was coerced into illegal activities, repeatedly humiliated, and later abandoned. Yekar was initially engaged temporarily by the then DC Potom during his tenure (2021–2025) to assist in enforcing the alcohol and tobacco-free order at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar.

