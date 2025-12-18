Arunachal Dy CM reviews hydropower projects to boost state’s energy roadmap

Itanagar, Dec 18 Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday reviewed the progress of major and small hydropower projects in the state as part of efforts to strengthen the state’s long-term energy roadmap, officials said.

An official of the Deputy Chief Minister’s Office said that Mein reviewed the status of major hydropower projects in the state as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to revitalise the hydropower sector.

The power projects include Tawang I and II, Etalin, Demwe Lower, Naying, Kalai I and II, Hutong, Subansiri Upper, Kamala and the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

During the review, the Deputy CM undertook a detailed assessment of mega and large hydropower projects such as the Etalin Hydroelectric Project of 3097 MW, the Demwe Lower Hydroelectric Project of 1750 MW and the Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project of 1605 MW.

The review also covered the operationalisation of the restructured Department of Hydro Power Development under DHPD 2.0, aimed at strengthening institutional mechanisms and improving inter-departmental coordination.

The Gongri Hydroelectric Project of 144 MW emerged as a key milestone, becoming the first project to be restored under the innovative Arunachal Pradesh Policy for Restoration of Terminated Large Hydropower Projects under Special Circumstances, 2025.

The developer, M/s Patel Engineering Limited, has committed to restoring the project within 48 months, with commissioning targeted by December 2029.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that the exercise forms part of a comprehensive effort by the government to revive stalled hydropower capacity and ensure timely, responsible and sustainable development across the sector.

He emphasised that these initiatives reaffirm the Government’s commitment to policy stability, responsible hydropower development and long-term energy security for Arunachal Pradesh.

In a separate but linked review, the Deputy Chief Minister assessed the progress of hydropower projects being developed under the Hydropower Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh Limited (HPDCAPL), with a focus on ongoing and proposed small hydro power projects across the state.

The review included a detailed assessment of strategically important projects such as the Sumbachu Small Hydro Power Project and the Taksang Chu Small Hydro Power Project in Tawang, examining construction progress, electro-mechanical works, interdepartmental coordination and site-specific challenges impacting timely execution.

The status and readiness of other identified small hydro projects allotted to HPDCAPL were also reviewed, along with the roadmap for accelerating implementation while ensuring environmental responsibility and local participation.

The exercise forms part of a broader effort to strengthen HPDCAPL as a key implementing agency for small hydropower development, promote clean and decentralised energy generation, and reinforce Arunachal Pradesh’s long-term energy security through responsible hydropower development.

