Arunachal Governor calls for swift action against illegal immigrant settlements

Itanagar, Jan 7 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General K. T. Parnaik (Retd) on Wednesday during a meeting with Home Minister Mama Natung recommended prompt and effective action to deter illegal immigrants from constructing unauthorised settlements in the state, officials said.

The Governor said that illegal immigrants were attempting to make inroads into the state. They had wide-ranging discussions on security and law and order, with special focus on border management, indigenous affairs, and other issues vital to the state’s stability and well-being.

Emphasising the need to stay ahead of emerging challenges, the Governor advised the Home Minister to progressively adopt technology as a tool for strengthening security systems, in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.

He underlined that the use of geo-spatial technology is imperative for governance, along with widespread awareness of cyber security, which has become the need of the hour and the state. Our state must place a strong emphasis on cyber security to ensure the safety and confidence of every citizen in the digital age, Lt General Parnaik (Retd) said.

The Governor commended the Home Minister, Director General of Police Anand Mohan, and the entire police force for the meticulous and peaceful conduct of the recent Panchayat and local bodies’ elections. He also appreciated the Home Minister’s resolute leadership in the ongoing crusade against drugs, describing it as a critical mission to safeguard the youth and the social fabric of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor, who was monitoring the rescue operation of the Chaglagam road accident, expressed concern for public safety and advised the Home Minister to direct the district police to closely monitor the movement of vehicles during night hours as a precautionary measure.

He underscored that proactive steps, timely supervision, and coordination at the district level can significantly reduce risks and help save precious lives.

Last month (December 2025), at least 20 labourers from Assam were killed and several injured when a truck in which the victims were travelling fell into a deep gorge in a remote and difficult terrain along the Hayuliang-Chaglagam road in eastern Arunachal Pradesh’s Anjaw district.

The state Home Minister briefed the Governor on the prevailing law and order situation in the state, outlining the challenges faced on the ground and the measures taken to address them. He shared details of preventive steps, enforcement actions, and ongoing initiatives aimed at maintaining peace, ensuring public safety, and strengthening citizens’ confidence in the administration.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with Tibet (China), 520 kms with Myanmar and 217 kms with Bhutan.

