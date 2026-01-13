Arunachal Governor proposes structured exchange programmes with Sikkim

Gangtok/Itanagar, Jan 13 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General K.T. Parnaik (Retd), who is on a two-day official visit to Sikkim, proposed a structured exchange programme between the two Himalayan states for students, young entrepreneurs and government officials, with a special focus on horticulture and allied sectors.

The visiting Arunachal Pradesh Governor met his Sikkim counterpart Om Prakash Mathur at Lok Bhavan, Gangtok, and discussed various affairs. The Governors conveyed their warm wishes for peace, progress, and prosperity for the people of the two Himalayan states.

Lt General Parnaik (Retd) shared the rich cultural heritage, ethnic diversity, and immense tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, ranging from eco-tourism and adventure tourism to spiritual and cultural circuits, with his counterpart.

Proposing structured exchange programmes for students, young entrepreneurs, and government officials, particularly in the horticulture and allied sectors, the Governor said that such exchanges would enable sharing of best practices in organic farming, high-value crops, post-harvest management, value addition, and market linkages.

He also suggested cooperation in capacity-building, exposure visits, and joint training programmes to strengthen human resources in both states. Emphasising the shared strengths and common aspirations of the two states, the Arunachal Governor observed that as India’s first fully organic state and a rapidly developing tourism destination, Sikkim offers valuable lessons, while Arunachal Pradesh holds vast untapped potential.

The Governor said that deeper cooperation between the two states could yield mutual benefits in areas such as sustainable tourism, eco-friendly infrastructure, environmental conservation, skill development, and promotion of local products. Collaborative efforts in these sectors, he said, would enhance livelihoods and at the same time strengthen people-to-people bonds and reinforce the spirit of cooperative federalism among the Himalayan states.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Governor, on the occasion of Pongal, greeted the people of Tamil Nadu. He also conveyed his heartfelt felicitations to the Tamil brethren who live and serve in Arunachal Pradesh in various capacities, enriching the state’s social and cultural fabric through their dedication and hard work.

In his message, the Governor said that Pongal, the harvest festival of gratitude, celebrates the sacred bond between nature, farmers, and society.

