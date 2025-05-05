Arunachal govt announces 2 pc hike in DA, DR for employees, pensioners

Itanagar, May 5 Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday announced additional 2 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for its and government employees and pension holders respectively, raising the existing rate from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of the basic pay and pension, officials said.

A senior Finance Department official said that the new instalment of DA and DR would be retrospective, effective from January 1, 2025. He said that this enhancement of DA and DR would benefit All India Services (AIS) officers serving or posted under the state government, Central government employees on deputation to the government of Arunachal Pradesh, as well as pensioners and family pensioners.

The total financial implication of this DA and DR revisions is estimated at approximately Rs 73.22 crore for a period of 14 months, with a monthly involvement of Rs 5.23 crore. For the four-month period from January to April (2025), the financial implication towards DA is Rs 20.80 crore (at Rs 5.20 crore per month) and towards DR is Rs 0.12 crore (at Rs 0.03 crore per month), totalling Rs 20.92 crore.

It has been decided that the arrears for this period (January to April) will be disbursed in cash to provide timely financial support to employees and pensioners. Beginning May 2025, the revised DA and DR rates would be incorporated into the monthly salary and pension disbursements, the official said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, while congratulating government employees, remarked that the decision reflects the state government’s commitment to the welfare of its employees and retired personnel and aims to ease the financial burden due to inflation.

He expressed optimism that the government employees would reciprocate the decision by performing their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication.

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who holds the Finance, Planning and Investment portfolios, in a post on the X said: “Happy to share that the Government of Arunachal Pradesh has approved a 2 per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for employees and pensioners, raising the rate from 53 per cent to 55 per cent of basic pay and pension, effective from January 1, 2025.”

He added that arrears from January to April 2025 will be disbursed in cash, while the revised DA/DR will be reflected in monthly disbursements starting May 2025.

“This move reflects GoAP’s commitment to the welfare of its workforce and pensioners, easing the pressures of inflation and recognising their invaluable contributions to the state,” he added.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor