Arunachal govt to build memorial in memory of IAF Corporal killed in Pahalgam terror attack

Itanagar, April 24 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday announced plans to build a permanent memorial in memory of Indian Air Force (IAF) Corporal Tage Hailyang, who was one of the victims of the brutal terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

After paying homage to slain IAF Corporal Hailyang, the Chief Minister also announced to provide a government job for a member of the bereaved family and a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakhs.

The Chief Minister said the permanent memorial in memory of Hailyang would be built at the martyr’s native village in Tajang in the Lower Subansiri district.

He said that Corporal Hailyang went to visit Pahalgam with his wife, who survived Tuesday's attack, in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.

The Chief Minister in a post on the X: “In the face of grave danger, Tage Hailyang demonstrated exceptional courage. He had the chance to escape but chose instead to protect those around him. Risking his own life, he guided civilians to safety, helping them escape the line of fire.”

His selflessness in that critical moment stands as a rare and inspiring act of bravery, he said.

“I met his grieving wife, parents and the family members in their home at Tajang and offered my deepest condolences. The loss is beyond measure, and the people of Arunachal Pradesh stand in solidarity with the family during this time of profound sorrow,” he said.

Khandu said that Tage Hailyang’s inspiring journey, from his early education in Ziro (a town in Lower Subansiri district) and Haryana’s Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, to his graduation from Don Bosco, Itanagar, and his dedicated service in the Indian Air Force since 2017, is a shining testament to the strength, discipline, and patriotism of our youth.

“We strongly condemn this heinous act of terrorism. Pakistan’s continued sheltering of terrorist elements is a grave threat to global peace and must be met with resolute action. I appreciate the firm stand of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and am confident that under his leadership, the nation will respond with the strength and resolve that such a grave sacrifice demands,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that Late Tage Hailyang’s legacy will endure, adding that his name will forever be etched in the history of Arunachal Pradesh as a symbol of valour, and his sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations.

Earlier on Thursday, the body of IAF Corporal Tage Hailyang was received in Guwahati by Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

The Minister received the body at the Air Force base in Guwahati early on Thursday. Senior officials of the Assam government and the Indian Air Force were also present and paid their tributes to the deceased IAF Corporal. Then Hailyang's body was taken to his home at Tajang village in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district.

Local MLA Hage Appa, Lower Subansiri District Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P, Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra and senior government officials and civil society leaders received the body of Hailyang at Hapoli check gate at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, along with Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, MLA Nakap Nalo, Lok Sabha Member Tapir Gao, state BJP president Kaling Moyong, and officials, along with thousands of people, paid their respects at Tajang village.

IAF Corporal Hailyang would be laid to rest at his native Tajang village on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor