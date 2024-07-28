Arunachal govt to provide training to youths for recruitment as Agniveers

Itanagar, July 28 The Arunachal Pradesh government would provide training to youths to prepare them for recruitment as Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme and also give preference during recruitment for the state's police, emergency and fire services, an official said on Saturday quoting Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office said that the state government's decision would enable the jobseekers of Arunachal Pradesh to serve the state and the country.

The state government would give preference to the 'retired' Agniveers from Arunachal Pradesh for recruitment in police, armed police battalions, and emergency and fire services.

The Agnipath scheme, unveiled by the Central government in 2022, is a short-term recruitment policy.

Normally, this recruitment is based on a four-year contractual period, and those enlisted under this scheme are referred to as Agniveers.

Several state governments also made similar announcements about the recruitment of retired Agniveers into their respective police forces.

