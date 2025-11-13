Arunachal-Gujarat bond rooted in centuries-old cultural ties: Guv Parnaik

Ahmedabad/Itanagar, Nov 13 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) said that the bond between the Northeastern state and Gujarat is rooted in cultural ties that date back to several centuries.

After participating in the Bharat Parv-2025, at the iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Ekta Nagar on Wednesday, the Governor added that the bond between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat is beautifully expressed in shared mythology, particularly in the story of Lord Krishna and Rukmini.

He said that the Madhavpur Fair in Gujarat, which celebrates their divine wedding, serves as a living cultural bridge between the two states, especially as Rukmini is believed to have been born at Bismaknagar in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Parnaik (Retd.) said that Gujarat, the land of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, holds a special place in Arunachal Pradesh's civic and youth initiatives.

During occasions like 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', Patel's life and legacy are highlighted across schools and public platforms to remind the youth of his pivotal role in unifying the nation, he added.

"His foresight and the decisive steps taken by Major Bob Khating ensured that Tawang remains an integral part of India, a legacy that continues to guide Arunachal Pradesh's sense of belonging and national pride."

The Governor, while appreciating the contributions of the vibrant Gujarati community in Arunachal Pradesh, said that they have truly embodied the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

"This partnership was reflected in the Raj Bhavan's celebration of Gujarat Foundation Day, where local school children, including differently-abled children, were invited as special guests to experience the colours, traditions and stories of Gujarat," Governor Parnaik said.

Such exchanges, he added, are shaping a generation of youth from Arunachal Pradesh, who are confident, curious, and connected to India's cultural diversity.

Highlighting the state's progress, the Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is moving ahead on a confident development path shaped by clear vision and committed leadership.

He added that in the last five years, more than 4,000 km of roads have been constructed across challenging terrain, improving mobility, strengthening security, and connecting remote communities.

The Governor said that Arunachal Pradesh has immense potential in tourism, spiritual, cultural, adventure, nature, and eco-tourism, supported by its pristine landscapes and rich heritage.

The Governor said that Gujarat's success in cooperative development, dairy management, horticulture, and tourism offers valuable models for Arunachal Pradesh.

At the same time, Arunachal Pradesh brings its own strengths to this partnership.

Arunachal Pradesh is India's largest producer of kiwi, its mandarin oranges and large cardamom are gaining national prominence, and its vast hydropower potential positions it as a future contributor to the nation's clean energy needs.

He called for a joint partnership of the two states for mutual benefits and common commitment to nation-building.

Extending an invitation to the Chief Minister, Ministers, and officials of 'Vibrant Gujarat' to visit Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor called for deeper cooperation to strengthen the national harmony and contribute to a more cohesive and forward-looking India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor