Arunachal Guv congratulates Kabak Yano for scaling Mount Kilimanjaro

Itanagar, Aug 5 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Tuesday congratulated Kabak Yano on successfully summiting Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa and one of the renowned Seven Summits of the world.

The Governor, who had flagged off Yano’s expedition on July 28, expressed immense pride in her achievement.

He remarked that Yano, an accomplished Everest climber, has once again demonstrated the indomitable spirit, courage, and perseverance that define the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor said that Yano’s feat is a source of inspiration for all, especially the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, reminding them that with grit and determination, no summit is beyond reach. 26-year-old climber Yano reached the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro on August 4 10:27 a.m. (African Time).

A Raj Bhavan official said that towering at 5,895 meters (19,340 feet), the iconic snow-capped volcano in Tanzania is the tallest peak on the African continent. It is also the highest free-standing mountain in the world.

The Governor, during the flag-off ceremony of Yano’s expedition on July 28, had said that very few across the world have taken on the formidable challenge of the 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition, a mission to conquer the highest peaks on all seven continents.

Born on September 5, 1999, in Arunachal Pradesh, Kabak Yano, a woman climber from the northeastern state, has etched her name in history by summiting Mount Everest on May 21, 2024.

She began her Everest expedition in March 2024, departing for Kathmandu on March 27. She reached base camp on April 17 after weeks of preparation, and summited Everest on May 21 (2024).

With this remarkable achievement, she became the 5th woman climber from Arunachal Pradesh and 1st woman from the Nyishi Community to achieve such a feat.

