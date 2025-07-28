Arunachal Guv flags off mountaineer Kabak Yano’s 7-Summit Expedition

Itanagar, July 28 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Monday flagged off Kabak Yano's 7-summit mountaineering expedition from the Raj Bhavan here.

The Governor handed over the ceremonial ice axe, with flags of India and the logo of Arunachal Pradesh, to Yano, in the presence of the state’s Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Kento Jini.

He also presented financial assistance for her mission.

The Governor while addressing the brief ceremony described the moment as a historic occasion, a true celebration of courage, conviction, and the indomitable spirit that dares to dream beyond boundaries.

He said that very few across the world have taken on the formidable challenge of the 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition, a mission to conquer the highest peaks on all seven continents.

Lt. General Parnaik applauded Yano’s bold decision to embark on this extraordinary journey.

Extending his heartfelt wishes, the Governor said that Yano carries with her the blessings of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, the dreams of a new generation, and the spirit of a state that is resilient, peaceful, and unstoppable.

He urged her to show the world the strength, grace, and tenacity of a daughter of Arunachal.

In a special gesture of appreciation for her earlier feat of scaling Mount Everest, the Governor presented Yano with the ‘Land of Rising Sun’ plaque, honouring her as a beacon of inspiration for the entire state.

The state Sports Minister Kento Jini, in his remarks, highlighted the dedicated efforts of the state government to promote sports and games, with a special focus on adventure sports.

He spoke about the various incentives being extended to sportspersons, aimed at nurturing talent and encouraging more youth to take up sports as a serious pursuit.

Jini also emphasised the state government’s progressive reservation policy for sportspersons, which provides them with greater opportunities in education and employment.

The event was graced by the presence of Abu Tayeng, Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs, Tadar Apa, Director of Sports, and a gathering of elders and enthusiastic youth from Kamle District, reflecting the community’s strong support and pride in this achievement.

Born on September 5, 1999, in Arunachal Pradesh, Kabak Yano, a woman climber from the northeastern state has etched her name in history by summiting Mount Everest on May 21, 2024.

With this remarkable achievement she became the 5th woman climber from Arunachal Pradesh and 1st woman from the Nyishi Community to achieve such a feat.

