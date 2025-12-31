Arunachal Guv meets CDS Chauhan, discusses key national security issues

New Delhi, Dec 31 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Wednesday met Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan in New Delhi and held discussions on key national security issues and other matters, officials said.

An official associated with the Governor said that the meeting between the Governor and the CDS focused on key national security issues, with particular attention to Arunachal Pradesh, including the Vibrant Border Village Programme, the Agnipath scheme, and the implementation of Sadbhavana projects in border areas.

During the interaction, the Governor, who is on an official visit to the national capital, underscored the immense potential of the youth of Arunachal Pradesh and emphasised the need to provide them greater opportunities for induction into the armed forces.

He highlighted that such engagement would not only strengthen national security but also empower the younger generation through discipline, skill development, and a spirit of service to the nation.

The Governor appreciated the close coordination between the state government and the armed forces to accelerate development in the frontier villages along the international border, ensuring that growth and security progress hand in hand.

Drawing upon his extensive experience in border management and counter-insurgency operations, Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) emphasised the importance of theatre commands and the continued strengthening of the operational and combat capabilities of the Indian armed forces.

Meanwhile, the Governor has extended warm greetings and heartfelt best wishes to every citizen of Arunachal Pradesh for a happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year 2026 on the joyous occasion of New Year’s Day.

In his message, the Governor said that the year 2025 has been a truly progressive and eventful chapter in Arunachal Pradesh’s growth story, marked by significant achievements and forward momentum.

On the national front, guided by the spirit of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed challenges into opportunities, steering the nation towards self-reliance, strength, and success.

“PM Modi’s visionary and pragmatic initiatives, particularly in the areas of foreign policy, transport & communication, defence, education, and agriculture, are laying a strong foundation for sustained socio-economic progress,” the Governor said.

Closer home, the successful conduct of Panchayati Raj elections and the enthusiastic participation of the people reflect a deepening democratic consciousness and a shared commitment to grassroots governance, he said.

“As we step into the New Year, let us renew our resolve to move forward with the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s journey towards greater self-reliance, and continue contributing meaningfully to the national vision of Viksit Bharat@2047,” the Governor said, while reposing his confidence that with the active cooperation, unity, and dedication of every citizen, the people of the State will achieve inclusive growth, lasting development, and a brighter future for all.

