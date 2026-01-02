Arunachal Guv outlines four pillars driving state’s progress

Itanagar, Jan 2 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Friday, during a discussion with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, highlighted education, health, hydropower and tourism as the four key pillars -- described as the “four wheels” -- driving the state’s overall progress.

The Chief Minister called on the Governor at Lok Bhavan, Itanagar, and they exchanged warm New Year greetings and reaffirmed their shared resolve to work together for the peace, progress, and overall well-being of the state and its people.

During the interaction, the Governor shared his broad vision for Arunachal Pradesh in the New Year with the Chief Minister, underscoring a balanced and inclusive development approach.

He highlighted four key pillars, education, health, hydropower, and tourism, as the ‘four wheels’ driving the state’s progress.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) emphasising the importance of investing in the future, he called for a strong focus on youth development and capacity building, aligned with the national aspiration of Viksit Bharat@2047.

The Governor also shared with the Chief Minister on his recent engagements with the Vice President of India, Chandrapuram Ponnusami Radhakrishnan in New Delhi and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and deliberations held during a high-level security review meeting at Lok Bhavan in Itanagar, underlining their relevance to the State’s strategic and developmental priorities.

Chief Minister Khandu, in turn, apprised the Governor of ongoing developmental initiatives across various districts of the State.

He shared insights from his recent district tours and participation in the Dong Sunrise Festival, highlighting grassroots progress, public outreach, and efforts aimed at inclusive growth and cultural promotion across Arunachal Pradesh.

State Chief Secretary Manish Gupta separately paid a courtesy call on the Governor at Lok Bhavan. During the interaction, the Governor shared his guidance on strengthening governance and service delivery across key sectors.

The Governor advised closer monitoring of developmental projects through the effective use of geospatial technologies, underscoring the need for transparency, timely execution, and evidence-based decision-making.

Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) emphasised the importance of enhancing productivity and competitiveness in both the manufacturing and services sectors.

He highlighted the need to accelerate structural transformation by investing in robust infrastructure, improving efficiency, and embracing cutting-edge technologies to drive sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Governor discussed the possibilities of exploring practical AI-driven solutions in governance and development, while also stressing the continued scaling and effective utilisation of India’s Digital Public Infrastructure to improve outcomes, expand access, and strengthen citizen-centric services across the state.

The Chief Secretary apprised the Governor about the ongoing initiatives covering Urban Development issues, hydropower projects status, security of eastern districts and the scheduled meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

--IANS

sc/dan

