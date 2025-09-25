Arunachal Guv stresses boosting military ‘Aatmanirbharta’ through govt’s indigenous initiatives

New Delhi, Sep 25 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Thursday highlighted the changing face of warfare, revolutionary and cognitive technologies, and the importance of strengthening Military Aatmanirbharta through the government of India's indigenous initiatives.

Delivering the keynote address on ‘Emerging Technologies, Transforming Geopolitics and New Tactics for Future Warfare’, the Governor reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, anchored on economic resurgence, Aatmanirbharta, defence reforms, technological innovation, and national security.

He provided a detailed overview of ongoing military reforms. Drawing on his rich experience as a former Army Commander, Lt. General Parnaik, (Retd.) shared insights on border management challenges, security imperatives, and national development.

He highlighted critical initiatives such as border fencing, the Bharatmala Pariyojana, termination of the Free Movement Regime (along India-Myanmar border), maritime surveillance under Sagarmala Pariyojana, and the Border Area Development Programme.

The Governor, who addressed the inaugural session of the 3rd Edition of the Bharat Defence Conclave held in New Delhi on Thursday, observed that in pursuit of national interests and security, nations are increasingly entering into treaties and alliances while simultaneously enhancing their defence capabilities to create deterrence and avoid conflict.

He said that with India’s foreign policy evolving from Non-Alignment to Multi-Alignment, alliances are now chosen strictly based on national interests rather than external influences. Lt. General Parnaik, (Retd.) underlined that wars will continue to occur despite peaceful mechanisms of dispute resolution, often arising from ideological differences, competition for resources, or the quest for power.

However, he emphasised that the nature of warfare is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by rapid advancements in complementary and disruptive technologies.

Particular emphasis was placed on the Vibrant Villages Programme, a Centrally sponsored scheme targeting the northern borders of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh.

The Governor said this initiative is not only accelerating infrastructure, education, health, communication, and housing in sensitive border areas but is also reversing migration trends.

“With communities choosing to remain in their villages, they serve as vital partners of the security forces by acting as the 'eyes and ears' against unusual activities,” he added.

The Governor described the synergy between civil administration and armed forces in border areas, noting that while local villagers, farmers, and entrepreneurs support the supply of fresh rations and services to the armed forces, the military in turn motivates and mentors youth for careers in Sainik Schools, the Armed Forces, and paramilitary organisations.

They also encourage sports, conduct medical and veterinary camps, and support community initiatives.

Reflecting on his tenure as the Commander of the Northern Command, the world’s largest military command, the Governor praised the Indian Armed Forces as one of the finest professional forces in the world.

He highlighted their unmatched experience in combating terrorism, insurgencies, and radicalization, while also serving as first responders during natural or man-made disasters and contributing significantly to UN Peacekeeping Missions.

“The Indian Armed Forces are among the strongest pillars of Nation-Building,” he affirmed.

The inaugural session also saw the participation of the Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of Belgium to India, Didier Vanderhasselt, Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, A. Anbarasu, Secretary, Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Sanjeev Kumar and Secretary (Border Management), Ministry of Home Affairs, Rajendra Kumar.

