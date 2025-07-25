Arunachal Guv urges Army to study ‘Operation Sindoor’ from multiple dimensions

Itanagar, July 25 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General (Retd.) K.T. Parnaik on Friday urged the Indian Army officers to undertake a deeper study of ‘Operation Sindoor’, examining it from multiple dimensions, including operational, strategic, and humanitarian.

While interacting with the Indian Army officers at Dinjan Military Station, the Governor emphasised that such understanding would not only enhance their professional competence but also provide valuable lessons for the future. Lt. General Parnaik spoke extensively on the current global geopolitical ecosystem, the strategic implications of ‘Operation Sindoor’, and the pivotal role played by the Indian Army in safeguarding Arunachal Pradesh’s borders while also supporting its development.

Drawing upon his rich experience in the armed forces, the Governor shared insights on perception management, the evolving role of cutting-edge technologies in modern warfare, and the importance of operational preparedness. He underscored the need for continued vigilance and the imperative of staying one step ahead of potential threats across the border.

The Governor also encouraged the officers to constantly update and strengthen their defence capabilities while remaining fully aware of adversarial tactics and intent. Commending the Indian Army’s efforts beyond the call of duty in Arunachal Pradesh, he particularly appreciated the initiatives taken by some units in reaching out to students in remote border villages.

The Governor acknowledged their vital contributions in promoting education and healthcare in far-flung areas, often in extremely difficult conditions. He encouraged the officers to sustain and expand these people-centric efforts under ‘Operation Sadbhavana’, thereby continuing to strengthen the deep bond of trust and respect between the Army and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 2 Mountain Division, Major General V.S. Deshpande, welcomed the Governor and briefed him on the Division’s operational responsibilities and the Army’s wide-ranging goodwill initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh under the Sadbhavana projects. These initiatives, he noted, are aimed at building lasting partnerships with local communities while ensuring security and development in the border areas.

Meanwhile, the Governor on the historic occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas paid tributes to the brave sons of India who laid down their lives during the Kargil War. He expressed his hope that the special occasion would continue to inspire patriotism, nationalism, and the spirit of sacrifice for the defence of the Nation, amongst countrymen, always and every time.

In his message, the Governor said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is more than a commemoration of victory, it is a powerful reminder of the extraordinary courage, selfless sacrifice, and unwavering patriotism of our armed forces. “Against impossible odds and in unforgiving terrain, our soldiers stood tall to defend our motherland, embodying the very spirit of India. This day encourages each of us to rise above differences and commit ourselves to the ideals of unity, resilience, and national pride. As we remember our fallen heroes with gratitude and reverence, their legacy continues to awaken the spirit of service and sacrifice in every Indian,” he said.

