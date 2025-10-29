Arunachal Guv urges youths to be agents of change

Itanagar, Oct 29 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General (Retd) K.T. Parnaik on Wednesday called upon the youths to become agents of transformation and actively contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The Governor interacted with the National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and Programme Officers of Rajiv Gandhi University, including Raja Bosumotary, Bharat-Rashtriya Sewa Yojna Puraskar awardee at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Wednesday.

He encouraged the NSS Programme Officers and volunteers to cultivate inquisitiveness, empathy, and positivity in their daily lives.

The Governor urged them to develop the spirit of problem-solving and to approach every challenge with a constructive mindset.

The Governor, who is the Chief Rector of RGU, called upon the youth to become agents of transformation and actively contribute to the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat, a developed and self-reliant India.

He reminded them that as the driving force of the nation, the youth must use technology, innovation, and creativity to address issues in rural areas, raise social awareness, and inspire collective action.

Expressing concern over the rising menace of drug abuse, the Governor urged the volunteers to take up awareness campaigns that reach every section of society.

He said that they must awaken the conscience of our people and guide them towards healthier, more purposeful lives.

Highlighting the importance of environmental responsibility, he advised the Programme Officers and volunteers to focus on environmental conservation, sustainable waste management, and village adoption programmes that promote self-sufficiency and community participation.

He also appealed to them to engage with parents and guardians, encouraging them to ensure that every child completes basic education, a foundation for a better future.

Earlier, the Programme Officers and NSS volunteers briefed the Governor about their ongoing activities and initiatives, including blood donation camps, cleanliness campaigns, and awareness programmes on social and health issues.

The Governor appreciated their dedication and enthusiasm and urged them to continue their noble work with renewed energy and commitment to nation-building. RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sushanta Kumar Nayak and Registrar Nabam Tadar Rikam were present in the meeting, amongst others.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor