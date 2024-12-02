Arunachal holds 50 pc of India’s total hydropower generation capacity: CM Khandu

Itanagar, Dec 2 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said that hydropower is one of the most effective sources of revenue generation as the state alone holds 50 per cent of India’s total hydropower generation capacity.

Addressing an official function, the Chief Minister said that if the proposed power projects with a total generation capacity of 35,000 MW are monetised in terms of revenue gained by the state in the next 10 years, it would be an astounding Rs 10,000 crore per year.

Khandu informed that the central government has agreed to give 26 per cent equity share from each project to the state besides the existing quota of 12 per cent free power.

While mentioning the increasing revenue collection in the state exchequer, the Chief Minister reiterated that the state’s revenue generation is slated for a massive upward trend in the coming years.

“The more revenue we generate, the more we can uplift the living conditions of our people,” he observed.

Five hydropower projects with a total generation capacity of 2,626 MW are now in the pipeline in the Shi-Yomi district, which would greatly benefit the northeastern region.

To execute the power projects, MoUs have been signed earlier with reputed Central government agencies that include National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVN).

Praising the people of Aalo in West Siang district, for reposing faith in BJP, Khandu announced the sanctioning of the much-needed road connecting Jirdin and Eyi via Bumri in West Siang, a promise he had made before the elections.

He also assured to develop the tourism site along the Yomgo River in Aalo township and sought a proper plan and design.

Earlier, Khandu inaugurated the newly constructed Multipurpose Hall and a walkway along the banks of the Yomgo River.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister visited Silluk Village, the cleanest village of Arunachal Pradesh in the Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang district. The village has earned the Chief Minister’s Award for Cleanest Village consecutively for three terms.

In a public meeting at Silluk village, the Chief Minister assured to expedite the process of flood protection proposal and equipping the Mebo CHC with doctors and manpower.

At Pasighat, Khandu inspected the under-construction Smart Guest House, the Smart Market Upgradation project and the Smart Recreation Centre being developed under the Smart City Mission.

