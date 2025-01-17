Arunachal: Key recruiter of UTA held, police seek public support to dismantle rebel network

Itanagar, Jan 17 In a major breakthrough, Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) arrested one Tana Hasi, who is the main recruiter for the militant outfits and maintained direct contact with senior members of United Tani Army (UTA) and Naga insurgent groups, officials said on Friday.

An APP police spokesman said that Tana Hasi, a resident of Itanagar, was arrested on January 15 in a targeted intelligence-based operation. He said that Tana Hasi was in direct contact with senior members of UTA and Naga insurgent groups and acted as a link between the groups and vulnerable youth in Arunachal Pradesh.

The accused was the main recruiter who recruited young individuals and facilitated their transportation to camps associated with banned organisations, the spokesman said. Tana Hasi has been actively scouting for new recruits and the Capital police have prevented one such youth from joining the underground outfit. “Social media platforms and local networks were used to identify and mislead young people, persuading them to join UTA,” an official statement said.

It said that this case highlights the dangerous activities of UTA, which seeks to destabilise peace and “exploit the potential of our youth for violent purposes”. Police have identified the names and identities of several individuals recruited into the UTA outfit. “The State Police appeal to these youths to return voluntarily to their families and communities and no legal action would be taken against you if you come forward on your own,” the statement added.

“We understand that many of you may have been misled or pressured into joining. If you step back now, we will provide you with support to reintegrate into society and pursue a better future,” the statement said. Arunachal Pradesh police also urged the parents and guardians to remain vigilant and guide their children away from such harmful influences.

“If you suspect your child or someone you know has been recruited, please encourage them to come forward voluntarily. We are here to help and ensure their safety.” The statement said that the police are committed to dismantling recruitment networks like those operated by UTA and ensuring peace in the state.

“We urge the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities. Together, we can prevent these harmful ideologies from spreading and protect the future of our youth. Arunachal Pradesh is a land of peace and opportunity. Let us work together to safeguard our state’s harmony and provide our youth with the chance to thrive in a brighter, violence-free future,” the statement said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor