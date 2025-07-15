Arunachal marching ahead on strong economic indicators: CM Pema Khandu

Itanagar, July 15 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said the state has witnessed significant economic transformation during the last 11 years, with the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) recording a 166 per cent increase between 2014 and 2025.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said: “Arunachal Pradesh is marching ahead with strong economic indicators.” Sharing data on economic growth, Khandu said that the number of Goods and Services Tax (GST) taxpayers has gone up by 141 per cent since 2017-18, while per capita income has risen by 105 per cent since 2016.

According to the data shared by Khandu, the state has also seen a 731 per cent increase in GST collection since the implementation of the new tax regime in 2017-18. The State's Own Resources (SOR) have risen by 384 per cent between 2014 and 2025, he claimed and added that the budget allocations for the state have also grown by 218 per cent between 2015 and 2026, reflecting the government’s focus on inclusive development and welfare of people.

The Chief Minister described the trend as “a decade of transformative growth” and pointed out that these have been achieved due to “resilient development and fiscal prudence.”

Meanwhile, addressing a discussion on ‘Leveraging Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Potential in Arunachal Pradesh’, the Chief Minister said that the state government is focused on green investments that protect Arunachal’s rich natural environment while enabling economic growth. He said that the state government is moving forward with sustainable development at the core and exploring opportunities in areas where Arunachal can lead while preserving its ecological heritage.

The Chief Minister noted that due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives, Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed significant growth in infrastructure, connectivity, and socio-economic development. He asserted that today’s youth must be job creators, not just job seekers.

In another event, the Chief Minister, accompanied by Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.), jointly launched a book -- ‘Mystic Arunachal – Tales from India’s Hidden Frontier’, authored by Major Rahul Jha, who currently serves as the ADC to the state’s Governor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor