Arunachal: Mini marathon held to honour heroes of 1962 Battle of Kepang La

Itanagar, Nov 1 In the run-up to Kepang La Day on November 17, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps organised the Siang Open Mini Marathon at the picturesque Vibrant Village of Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang District, to honour the gallant soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1962 Battle of Kepang La.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the event, themed “Siang Mini Marathon” to commemorate "Kepang La Day”, witnessed over 517 participants from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the local population, including school children, women and youths. The participants ran in two categories -- 2 km and 7 km -- through the breathtaking landscape of the Siang Valley, showcasing enthusiasm, fitness and patriotic fervour.

The spokesman said that the Mini Marathon was more than a sporting event; it symbolised unity, remembrance and civil-military harmony.

Tuting, located in India’s easternmost frontier, stands as a living testimony to national resilience and community spirit.

Through this initiative, the Indian Army reaffirmed its commitment to fostering friendship, fitness and solidarity among border communities while honouring the bravehearts of the 1962 war, Lt Col Rawat said.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony, where winners across various categories were awarded medals, certificates and cash prizes.

The zeal and participation of the local youth and women were especially appreciated, reflecting the growing culture of sports and fitness in the border regions.

The locals appreciated the event and commended the participants for their energy and determination. They highlighted that the Siang Mini Marathon is not merely a tribute but also a reminder of the unflinching courage and sacrifice of soldiers who fought to safeguard the nation’s honour at Kepang La.

Defence spokesman said that under ‘Operation Sadbhavana’, the Indian Army continues to undertake several initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh to promote education, healthcare and sports.

The Siang Mini Marathon stands as yet another testament to the Army’s enduring commitment to nation-building and fostering harmony among the people of the frontier.

The event ended on a patriotic note with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Jai Hind” as participants and spectators alike carried home a renewed sense of pride, unity and gratitude towards the heroes whose valour continues to inspire the spirit of a strong and united nation.

