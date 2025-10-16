Arunachal: Pinna Muklom appointed president of Congress' Changlang district unit

Itanagar, Oct 16 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday approved the proposal for the appointment of Pinna K. Muklom as the President of Changlang District Congress Committee, Arunachal Pradesh, with immediate effect.

All India Congress Committee General Secretary K. C. Venugopal, in a statement, announced the appointment of Muklom. Kharge earlier in January reconstituted the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and constituted the Political Affairs Committee, Pradesh Election Committee, Manifesto Committee and the appointment of Office-Bearers and DCC President.

During the reconstitution of the APCC, Muklom was appointed one of the Secretaries. The APCC congratulated Muklom on her appointment as the President of Changlang District.

In a post on the X, the APCC said: “Heartiest Congratulations to Mrs Pinna Kitnal Muklom on being appointed as the new President of DCC, Changlnag District.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, more than 2,000 people joined the Congress at Kanubari in Longding district, marking one of the largest political mobilisations in recent years in Arunachal Pradesh district.

The mass joining, seen as a show of strength for the party led by APCC President Bosiram Siram and party leader Pangjam Wangsa in the Northeastern state.

The mass joining event drew senior leaders, including A Chellakumar and Adv. Mathew Antony, AICC in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh, along with several state Congress leaders.

The gathering attracted supporters from Changlang, Tirap, and Longding districts. Local leaders, including Kehang Social, Pinna Kitnal Singpho, and Tekwa Tangse, were also present.

APCC President Bosiram Siram had said the turnout reflected “a renewed trust in Congress’s vision of peace, development, and inclusive governance.

He welcomed the new members, calling their decision a “vote of confidence” in the party’s return to grassroots politics.

The rally also coincided with the Congress’s ongoing “Vote Chori” (Vote Theft) signature campaign, a nationwide protest against alleged electoral malpractice.

Congress leaders urged the party workers and supporters to support the campaign, emphasising the need to defend democratic processes.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor