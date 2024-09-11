Arunachal plays major role in national security, development : CM Khandu

New Delhi/Itanagar, Sep 11 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday that development of the border regions is very crucial, citing that Arunachal being a bordering state plays a significant role in national security and development.

Addressing the Border Area Development Conclave in the national capital, Chief Minister Khandu emphasised the importance of the event in enhancing the development of border regions and outlined the critical role that Arunachal plays when it comes to national security and development.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the Chief guest at the conclave, which was organised by the Indian Army and the Centre for Land Warfare Studies. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also attended the event.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade, the people of the border areas have witnessed significant development. The impact is visible, and the progress is tangible,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the strides made in improving infrastructure across the state's 11 border districts and 29 border blocks, noting that while development in these areas was once a challenge, today the major towns are well-connected, including those in the remote border regions.

Arunachal Pradesh shares 1,080 km border with China, 520 km with Myanmar, and 217 km with Bhutan.

Khandu also pointed to the success of the ‘Vibrant Village Programme’, noting the transformative changes it has brought.

The ongoing projects include the construction of 1,022 km of roads to connect 124 habitations. Under the first phase, works are going on in 455 habitations, with infrastructure improvement currently underway in 156 villages.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army for its significant contributions to the region, particularly through Operation Sadbhavna and Project Samaritan, which have facilitated development in areas such as education and healthcare.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the efforts being made in Arunachal to ensure synchronised planning between the defence forces, Central Armed Police Forces, and state representatives.

This planning, he said, aligns with both national security interests and rural developmental needs.

