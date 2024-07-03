Arunachal Pradesh Floods: Rivers Remain Above Danger Mark, Over 60,000 Affected

The flood situation in Arunachal Pradesh has shown no signs of improvement as of Wednesday, with major rivers persistently flowing above the danger mark, officials reported. Severe flooding has particularly affected four districts - Namsai, Lohit, Changlang, and East Siang - while other areas have experienced landslides due to continuous heavy rainfall in recent days.

In Papum Pare district, a cloudburst in Sagalee led to a substantial release of water from the Pare Hydropower Project (PHEP). The district administration has issued a warning advising the public to avoid water bodies. Taba Gagung Tebw, Assistant General Manager (Technical) at PHEP, has urged residents downstream to stay alert and refrain from fishing near riverbanks in the upcoming days.

In Bordumsa, located in Changlang district, the Burha Dehing river overflowed, resulting in flooding in Bijoypur, Makantong, and Wagun-III and -IV areas. This has led to damages including bridges, culverts, crops, and livestock.

Authorities have issued a high flood alert for Namsai district and Wakro circle in Lohit district, where water levels have surpassed dangerous thresholds. According to sources from the state water resources department, floods have affected 34 villages in Namsai and Wakro districts thus far.

The ongoing rains and resultant floods and landslides have affected a total of 61,948 people across the state. Approximately 300 people have been evacuated to relief camps in the state capital, Changlang, and Namsai districts, officials said. The calamity has also impacted 143.58 hectares of agriculture and horticulture land in the state.

Meanwhile, a major water supply line feeding Itanagar township has been disrupted between Zoo Road and Ganga Lake due to landslides, affecting water supply to areas such as C-sector, ESS, Gandhi Market, and others.