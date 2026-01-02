Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh get new police chiefs

New Delhi/Itanagar, Jan 2 The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday ordered the transfer of two senior IPS officers, appointing 1995-batch officer Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh, while 1996-batch officer Mukesh Singh has been posted as the DGP of Ladakh, according to an official notification.

As per the notification issued with the approval of the competent authority, the incumbent Arunachal Pradesh DGP Anand Mohan, a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, has been transferred to Delhi and is likely to be accommodated in the Delhi Police.

Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal was serving as the DGP of Ladakh prior to his new posting, while Mukesh Singh was on central deputation with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Prior to his central deputation, Mukesh Singh served as the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Range. He originally belonged to the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, which was later merged with the Arunachal Pradesh–Goa–Mizoram–Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre following the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in 2019.

Before joining the ITBP, Singh had also served as Inspector General and later as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for the Jammu Range.

All three IPS officers -- Anand Mohan, Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal and Mukesh Singh -- belong to the AGMUT cadre.

Anand Mohan was appointed as the DGP of Arunachal Pradesh in early June 2023 following official orders from the MHA. He had replaced Satish Golcha, a 1992-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, who was then transferred to Delhi.

On June 7, 2023, the Union Home Ministry had appointed Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal as the Head of Police of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor