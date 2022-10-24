Arunachal Pradesh: Massive fire doused in Itanagar, zero casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a house in the Forest colony of Naharalagun in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar, said officials on Monday.

The officials informed that no casualties have been reported in the incident so far.

The owner of the house, Mena said that the fire had completely burnt down as many as 15 rooms of the Kutcha house unit. Properties worth lakhs and many important documents have been lost, she said.

"The fire completely burnt 15 rooms of the rented Kutcha house unit and properties worth lakhs along with several important documents of the dwelling families have been lost in the incident," House owner Mena told the mediapersons.

The fire workers informed that they reached the location right after receiving the information and hence could successfully manage to control its spread with the help of the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and locals there.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire department officials also said that this fire had caused massive traffic jams which delayed the fire brigade vehicle from reaching the spot.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

