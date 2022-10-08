Arunachal Pradesh: Total 10 arrested in APPSC AE paper leak case

The Arunachal Pradesh police arrested one more accused in the APPSC Assistant Engineer (AE) examination paper leakage case, thus taking the arrest count to 10, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Special Investigation Cell (SIC) confirmed on Saturday.

"Earlier six persons were arrested by the capital police and now the SIC has arrested four more, including the one on Thursday," Anant Mittal, SP, SIC said.

The case of APPSC AE examination paper leakage case, which was earlier investigated by the Capital police was transferred to the SIC after massive democratic protests, as one Gyamar Padung lodged a complaint on August 29 and a case was registered in the matter under sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), and 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on September 10.

Notably, more than 400 candidates participated in the AE Examination this year on August 26 and 27.

All legal formalities and norms of professionalism are being maintained during the investigation. SIC is committed to ensuring justice for the aggrieved and requests anyone with concrete evidence or details of the case to come forward and report the same.

( With inputs from ANI )

