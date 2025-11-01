Arunachal: Security agencies put on alert ahead of Panchayat polls

Itanagar, Nov 1 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General (Retd) K.T. Parnaik has assured a Congress delegation that the state government has been sensitised and security agencies instructed to ensure the safety and security of all during the upcoming Panchayat elections, officials said on Saturday.

A Raj Bhavan official said that a delegation from the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by its President Bosiram Siram, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The Congress delegation shared their apprehension on the security situation in the Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in view of the forthcoming Panchayat elections, the official said.

He said that the Governor appreciated their concerns and assured them that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure enhanced security during the grassroots-level elections.

The Governor emphasised that the Panchayat elections must be conducted in a peaceful, free, and fair manner, reflecting the true spirit of democracy.

“The Governor informed the delegation that the state government has been sensitised and security agencies are being instructed to ensure the security of all, during the Panchayat elections,” the Raj Bhavan official said.

He said that the Governor has already chaired a series of security review meetings, including in Namsai with elected representatives, district administrations, police authorities, and security agencies deployed in the Tirap-Changlang-Longding (TCL) area.

Similar high-level meetings were also held in Khonsa and Longding to review and strengthen security arrangements in the eastern districts. The general election to the Panchayats in Arunachal Pradesh is due next month.

The last general elections were held in December 2020. The State Election Commission earlier held by-elections for specific vacant Gram Panchayat and Zila Parishad constituencies.

During the meeting with the Governor, Siram was accompanied by APCC working President Techi Tagi Tara, and General Secretary-cum-Spokespersons Chera Taya and Kon Jirjo Jotham.

The APCC, in a statement, said that the Governor gave a patient hearing to the concerns raised and shared his own understanding of the prevailing situation in the TCL districts.

He assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta and Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan to ensure necessary action.

