Arunachal: Stage set for counting of votes for Assembly polls on June 2

Itanagar, May 31 The Election Commission has made all preparations for counting the votes polled in the April 19 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on June 2, officials said on Friday.

The tenure of the outgoing Arunachal Pradesh Assembly expires on June 2.

Election officials said that 24 counting centres (48 counting halls) are being set up in 25 districts and three-tier security arrangements are being put in place in and around these centres, with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the lead.

The votes counting for Assembly polls would commence at 6 a.m. on Sunday, instead of the usual time of 8 a.m. with the counting of postal ballots to be taken up first.

"We expect that the counting process and declaration of results will be completed by noon. Over 2,000 officials are being deployed for the counting,” an election official said, adding that the Election Commission has appointed 27 observers to supervise the counting process. A total of 489 micro-observers have also been appointed for the purpose.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain has already visited various districts to inspect and take stock of arrangements at the strong rooms and counting halls.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha polls were held simultaneously in Arunachal Pradesh in the first round on April 19 to elect two members of the 18th Lok Sabha and 50 legislators of the 60-member Assembly - as 10 BJP candidates were elected unopposed. They included Chief Minister Pema Khandu from Mukto Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein from Chowkham, Techi Kaso from Itanagar, Nyato Dukam from Taliha, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing.

Around 78 per cent turnout was recorded in the parliamentary polls and 83 per cent in the Assembly elections. Altogether, 133 candidates were in the fray for the 50 Assembly seats and 14 contestants for two parliamentary constituencies -- Arunachal West and Arunachal East. The counting of votes in the two parliamentary seats would be taken up on June 4 along with the rest of the country.

