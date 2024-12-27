Arunachal successfully preserved its unique identity despite onslaught of modernity: CM Khandu

Itanagar, Dec 27 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed satisfaction that despite the onslaught of modernity and development, the state has not only successfully preserved its unique indigenous identity but has passed it down through generations.

Citing examples of several indigenous tribes and cultures vanishing from the face of the world, Khandu underscored the necessity to preserve the distinct culture and faith of Arunachal Pradesh.

In his address at the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP), Khandu expressed gratitude to the state's first Chief Minister P.K. Thungon, during whose government, legislation was passed in the Assembly in 1978 that envisions "to provide for prohibition of conversion from one religious faith to any other religious faith by use of force or inducement or by fraudulent means and for matters connected therewith".

He revealed that the act was lying dormant so far but with a recent directive from the Gauhati High Court, the state government is bound to frame its rules for execution and implementation.

"The process of framing the rules is underway and soon we will have a properly structured Freedom of Religion Act in place," he said while adding that the development will play a significant role in preserving Arunachal’s indigenous faith and culture.

Asserting that ‘faith’ and ‘culture’ are faces of the same coin, he insisted that both cannot ‘walk’ separately.

Khandu, however, cautioned that the government and its initiatives alone cannot protect and promote indigenous culture and faith and that the responsibility lies on the 26 major tribes of the state.

"Most of the credit of course goes to the pioneers of IFCSAP and hundreds of volunteers who gave their time and energy in dedicatedly working for the preservation of indigenous culture. As the saying goes “Loss of culture is loss of identity", we have succeeded in retaining our culture and our identity stands tall among its peers across the world. Today, we acknowledge the instrumental role IFCSAP has played in fostering a deeper understanding of indigenous faiths and cultures both within the state and beyond,” he said.

The month-long silver jubilee celebration of the IFCSAP was jointly inaugurated by the Chief Minister, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram and state’s Home Minister Mama Natung.

Themed “Honoring Our Ancestors, Celebrating Our Faith, and Inspiring Future Generations,” the celebration is aimed at serving as a platform to honour the traditions and values that define the state’s identity.

Union Minister Oram, in his address, praised the initiatives of the IFCSAP in promoting indigenous tradition and culture.

He said that the society has set a model for other states to emulate in preserving Indigenous identities.

He also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving the rich heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event featured a kaleidoscope of cultural activities, including traditional dances, soulful music, and sacred rituals, showcasing the state’s cultural diversity.

Indigenous communities from across Arunachal came together to display their unique customs, costumes, and traditions, creating a vivid tapestry of the state’s heritage.

