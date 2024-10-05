Arunachal: Thousands hold demonstration opposing survey for mega-dam & power project

Itanagar, Oct 5 Thousands of people including women on Saturday held a protest demonstration opposing the preliminary study for the proposed 12,500-MW hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district.

Organised by the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF), demonstrators carrying placards, banners and chanting slogans “No dam, No survey” assembled at the Geku village, and raised slogans against the state-owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and the state government.

Police officials said that no untoward incident happened during the demonstration and it was peaceful.

The study for the construction of the dam and the mega hydropower project is being conducted in the three areas -- Dite Dime, Parong and Ugeng -- for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

After completion of the study, the NHPC would prepare a feasibility report for the dam and the mega hydropower project project, a district official said.

SIFF General Secretary Donggo Libang said that the Adi community has been opposing the project as it would be a threat to their crop land, livelihood, environment and way of life of the Indigenous people.

He said that if the dam is constructed for the power project, the crop land, many habitations and assets would be submerged and the villagers, living in the region for many decades, would be deprived a lot.

Meanwhile, the Upper Siang district administration issued show cause notices to several government employees and 'gaon burahs' (village chiefs) for joining similar protests last month.

Since June this year, several anti-dam groups including SIFF, All Adi Welfare Society, and Banggo Students’ Union have been also organising protest rallies at Dite Dime in Siang district.

On major such protest was held on August 31.

The mega hydropower project was envisaged by the state government to enhance the infrastructure as well as the economy of the region.

