Arunachal will be leading sporting hub of NE: CM Khandu

Itanagar, Nov 23 Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday reiterated that the state government is committed to transforming Arunachal Pradesh into a leading sporting hub of the Northeast region, backed by major investments in sports infrastructure, academies, and youth-focused initiatives under both the Khelo India scheme and state programmes.

Inaugurating the 42nd NTPC Sub-Junior National Archery Championship 2025at the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium at Yupia in Papum Pare district, the Chief Minister, reaffirming his government’s commitment to sports development, announced that the state will soon construct a dedicated archery stadium, further strengthening training facilities and nurturing local talent.

Khandu expressed pride in Arunachal Pradesh’s own contributions to Indian archery, recalling the achievements of state archers such as Maselo Mihu and Sorang Yumi, whose international medals continue to inspire youth across the state.

He emphasised that archery is deeply interwoven with Arunachal’s cultural heritage and holds a special place in the state’s sporting history, being the first discipline to bring home international medals and the first National Games gold for Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister urged all young participants to compete with dignity, discipline, and true sportsmanship, noting that events like this championship not only produce future champions but also foster learning, friendship, and national unity.

Khandu also extended his gratitude to NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation), one of India's leading power generation companies, for its continued support of Indian sports and thanked the Archery Association of India for entrusting Arunachal Pradesh with the responsibility of hosting this prestigious event.

He further commended the Arunachal Archery Association, the organising committee, volunteers, and all stakeholders for their dedicated efforts in ensuring the successful conduct of the championship.

The Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to all participating teams, officials, and dignitaries from across the country.

He described 2025 as a “landmark year for Indian archery”, highlighting India’s exceptional performance on global platforms - including the first-ever gold at the World Archery Championship 2025, a historic medal tally at the 24th Asian Archery Championships, and a remarkable seven-medal haul at the 2025 World Archery Para Championships.

The event brings together 46 teams from 28 states, 8 union territories and 10 affiliated archery units. The Chief Minister concluded by conveying his best wishes to all competitors and declared the championship open.

The 8-day-long championship will conclude on November 30.

