Arunachal’s first commercial coal mining project starts production

Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh), Oct 6 Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, along with Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, on Monday inaugurated the Namchik Namphuk Coal Mine in Changlang district, marking a historic milestone as the state’s first commercial coal mining project.

This event opens a new chapter in Arunachal Pradesh’s economic journey, positioning it firmly on India’s coal and energy map, the minister said.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, while addressing the gathering, described the launch as “a symbol of new hope and a significant step toward energy security and regional development in the North East” and informed that the Namchik Namphuk Coal Mine holds reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes of coal and has become operational from today.

The minister said that the Namchik Namphuk Coal Mine will play a crucial role in driving the development of the North East region while strengthening India’s journey towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. It will not only boost local employment and industrial growth but also enhance the region’s contribution to the nation’s energy security and self-reliance.

The event also witnessed the handing over of the mining lease and the flagging off of tools and machinery of CPPL to the Namchik-Namphuk Central Coal Block, marking the official commencement of mining operations.

Highlighting the significance of the project, Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed the Namchik Namphuk Coal Mine, noting its role in boosting the state’s economy, creating employment opportunities, and generating steady revenue for Arunachal Pradesh. He expressed confidence that this initiative will empower local communities and attract future investments in the state’s mining and industrial sectors.

The launch also signifies an end to illegal mining, exploitation and wastage of state resources, ensuring that development, transparency and accountability benefit the people.

Critical minerals are also being unlocked for the first time in Arunachal, with two blocks in the state and five in Assam under auction, vital for future technology and national security.

Officers have been urged to speed up operationalisation, which will generate employment and prosperity for local youth, supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat path through local resources, local jobs, and local strength, according to an official statement.

While enabling growth, the Government has reiterated its commitment that mining in the Northeast will have no compromise with ecology. The region, known for its green valleys, rivers and strong communities, will be developed as a global model for sustainable mining.

The coal sector has already reclaimed 57,000 hectares of land and will reclaim 16,000 hectares more by 2030 under Mission Green Coal Regions. Mining is being undertaken as an economic, ecological and community responsibility, driven by Jan Bhagidaari, the statement added.

