Arunachal’s revenue will double in 5-10 years if proposed power projects are executed: CM

Itanagar, July 16 Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Tuesday that the state’s annual revenue is about Rs 500 crore at the moment which can soar to more than Rs 1,000 crore in the next 5-10 years if all the proposed hydropower projects are executed successfully.

In his opening remarks during the pre-budget consultative meeting with the state’s community-based organisations (CBOs), the Chief Minister said that hydropower is the best bet for revenue generation in the state.

Five hydropower projects with a total generation capacity of 2,626 MW are now in the pipeline in Shi-Yomi district, which would greatly benefit the northeastern region.

CM Khandu informed that to execute the power projects, MoUs have been signed only with reputed Central government agencies that include NHPC, NEEPCO, NTPC, and SJVN.

“No project would be implemented without the consent of the local communities,” he told the CBOs.

The Chief Minister also called upon the CBOs to suggest, cooperate, and assist the state government in realising the goal of self-sustenance, multiplying state-owned resources, and turning resources into revenue.

He said the CBOs representing all the communities of the state had in the past put in valuable suggestions, especially in health and education sectors, which the government considered and incorporated in the annual budgets, reaping rich dividends.

The Chief Minister pointed out that based on the government’s commitment to inclusive governance, pre-budget consultative meetings form the core around which the state budget is prepared.

Emphasising on converting resources into revenue, Khandu highlighted two sectors – hydropower and tourism – which, he said, can be tapped systemically to enhance the pool of state-owned resources.

CM Khandu also urged the CBOs to communicate the benefits of tapping the state’s massive hydropower potential that can make Arunachal Pradesh self-sustainable for the respective community members.

“With the Inner Line Permit system in place, we can easily control and regulate the tourism sector that would benefit the local communities, generate income for the youth, and contribute to the state-owned pool of resources while keeping our environment intact,” he said.

CM Khandu also cited the tourism policy followed by Bhutan, which solely depends upon tourism and hydropower, and said that a similar policy can be implemented in Arunachal Pradesh.

He urged the CBOs to encourage their community members to invest in homestays and if possible, in high-end hotels to attract high-end tourists.

The Chief Minister also drew the attention of the CBOs towards the malice of money-for-vote culture that was rampant in the recently concluded Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in a few constituencies.

“I have been repeatedly campaigning for the end of money culture in elections, but in vain. I have reports with me on the use of huge money to influence the voters in some of the Assembly constituencies," he said.

