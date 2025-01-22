Arvind Kejriwal Alleges BJP Using Delhi Police to Disrupt AAP's Poll Campaign Ahead of Elections

AAP national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Wednesday that the BJP is utilizing the city police to disrupt his party's poll campaign and intimidate voters ahead of the February 5 assembly elections.

"All the Delhi Police is with the BJP. No one is there for the security and safety of the people. One of the SHOs told me they get direct instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs to disrupt our rallies," Kejriwal told a press conference, also addressed by Chief Minister Atishi and senior party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Kejriwal urged the people of Delhi to unite and give the BJP a strong response. "I am concerned that voters may be prevented from casting their votes this time," he said. The AAP leader claimed that the BJP is facing a "historic defeat" in Delhi, which he believes is prompting its workers to engage in hooliganism with police backing. "The police are facilitating the BJP's campaign and supporting their workers who are disrupting AAP's election efforts," Kejriwal added.

The Delhi assembly elections are set for February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8. The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, having secured a landslide victory in 2020, winning 62 out of 70 seats.

