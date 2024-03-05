Arvind Kejriwal Appeals for Women's Support Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Unveils Rs 1,000 Monthly Scheme

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), appealed for the support of women for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He announced that registration for a scheme, which will offer women Rs 1,000 per month, will commence soon.

During the presentation of the 2024-25 Delhi budget in the assembly, Finance Minister Atishi revealed a new initiative for women. Under this scheme, women above 18 years who are not liable to pay income tax will receive Rs 1,000 monthly.

The Lok Sabha elections, anticipated to take place in April-May, will see Delhi sending seven representatives to the Lower House of Parliament. The scheme, slated for implementation post-elections, is expected to benefit approximately 50 lakh women residing in the national capital.

कल से मुझे मेरी दिल्ली की माताओं और बहनों के ढेरों फ़ोन आ रहे हैं। खूब आशीर्वाद दे रहीं हैं और पूछ रहीं हैं कि महिला सम्मान योजना में कैसे रजिस्टर करना है। मैं सभी माताओं बहनों को कहना चाहता हूँ कि आज मैं जो कुछ कर पा रहा हूँ, ये केवल आपके आशीर्वाद और प्रार्थनाओं का नतीजा है।… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 5, 2024

In a long post on X, Kejriwal said he was getting a lot of phone calls from women since the announcement of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna on Monday and they were asking about the registration for the scheme. The chief minister said he was working on the scheme and registration for it will start soon.

Kejriwal, who is the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said that whatever he has been able to do was because of the blessings and prayers of women. My opponents have left no stone unturned to crush me but your blessings are foiling all their conspiracies, said Kejriwal, whose AAP in a seat sharing arrangement with the Congress in Delhi is contesting four of the seven Lok Sabha seats.

