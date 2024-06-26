Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi Chief Minister Sent To 3 Day CBI Custody In Excise Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded to CBI custody for three days. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. The probe agency, who presented the AAP leader in the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court said that the agency could’ve done the exercise before the Lok Sabha elections but it didn't. The probe agency on Tuesday examined the AAP supremo in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the Excise Policy case.

On the other hand, Kejriwal withdrew his plea from the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order granting an interim stay on the operation of the trial court's bail order. A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti, which allowed Kejriwal to withdraw his plea, was told by the AAP leader's counsel senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi that since the high court has passed a detailed order on June 25, he would like to file a substantial appeal.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed Kejriwal's bail order passed by the trial court, saying that the trial court should have at least recorded its satisfaction with the fulfilment of twin conditions of section 45 of Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before passing the impugned order.