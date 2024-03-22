Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Delhi Police Bolsters Security at BJP Headquarters Ahead of AAP Protest

On Friday morning, Delhi Police significantly bolstered security measures by deploying a large number of personnel and implementing multi-layered barricades on roads surrounding the BJP headquarters. This was in preparation for a planned protest by AAP leaders and supporters against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Additionally, paramilitary forces donning anti-riot gear were stationed to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the vicinity. As a precautionary measure, traffic police advised commuters to steer clear of routes leading to central Delhi due to the expected influx of AAP workers.

Roads leading to the BJP headquarters and ED office in central Delhi have been closed. AAP leaders have asked party workers to reach the BJP headquarters and commence a protest at 10 am on Friday against Kejriwal's arrest.

According to sources within the AAP, directives have been issued for all Delhi MLAs and councillors to rally constituents towards the BJP headquarters. The party anticipates a substantial turnout for the protest against the arrest of Kejriwal. Border checks around Delhi have been heightened to deter AAP supporters from entering the national capital from neighboring states.

Following his arrest on Thursday night in connection with a money laundering case related to the excise policy, Kejriwal spent the night at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office situated in central Delhi. A senior police official has stated that orders have been given to detain protestors, as Section 144 has been enforced outside both the BJP headquarters and the ED office.

Huge number of buses have also been deployed to detain these protestors and send them several kilometers away from central Delhi, the officer said. All the senior officers of Delhi Police have been asked to keep a strict vigil and a watch in their areas, he added. Delhi Police has said that strict action will be taken if anyone tries to break the law.



