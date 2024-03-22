Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Police Use Water Cannons Against Protesting AAP Supporters in Punjab (Watch Video)

In Mohali, tensions escalated as police resorted to using water cannons to disperse a gathering of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters protesting against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Kejriwal's arrest, stemming from his alleged involvement in the excise policy case, has triggered widespread outcry and demonstrations across the region. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi today. Probe agency Enforcement Directorate is expected to request for a 10-day custody. Earlier, AAP ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained by the police during the party's protest against Mr Kejriwal's arrest last night by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Mohali: Police use water cannons to disperse the supporters of AAP, who are staging a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal by ED, in connection with the excise policy case, last night.

AAP workers began their protest at Delhi's ITO, where security has been stepped up. Paramilitary personnel in riot gear have been deployed to quell any protests. All roads leading to AAP's office in Delhi have been blocked. Mr Kejriwal has withdrawn a Supreme Court petition against his arrest, sources told NDTV. The chief minister will now approach a lower court over his arrest on Thursday night by a 12-member team of the probe agency which reached his official residence with a search warrant.

The probe agency has begun its first round of questioning the chief minister. After his arrest, the AAP said Mr Kejriwal will continue as the chief minister and discharge his duties from jail. "Arvind Kejriwal is and will remain the Chief Minister of Delhi... there are no two ways about it," said AAP leader Atishi. The chief minister was summoned nine times by the probe agency but repeatedly refused to appear before it, calling the summons illegal.



