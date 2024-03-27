Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Sunita Kejriwal To Address Press Conference at 12pm Today

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will hold a press conference at 12 noon in the afternoon. ANI reported citing sources that Sunita Kejriwal is anticipated to disclose significant information.On Tuesday evening, Sunita Kejriwal met with the Delhi Chief Minister at the office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).The Aam Aadmi Party's National Convenor was arrested on March 21 for alleged misdoings in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy case under an ongoing money laundering probe by the ED. He is in ED custody till March 28.The case relates to alleged irregularities and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy in 2022.

The case originated from a report presented by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, highlighting purported procedural deficiencies in the development of the policy. While Kejriwal was not named in the FIRs registered by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi excise policy case, his name first found a mention in the ED's chargesheet, wherein the agency claimed that he allegedly spoke to one of the main accused, Sameer Mahendru, in a video call and asked him to continue working with co-accused and AAP communications-in-charge Vijay Nair.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police dispersed BJP workers with water cannons during a march demanding Kejriwal's resignation, leading to the detention of around 57 protesters, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. Despite police opposition, protesters gathered, alleging Kejriwal's governance was illegal, and AAP supporters rallied for his release, highlighting concerns over democracy and constitutional violations.