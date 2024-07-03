Arvind Kejriwal Bail Extended Till July 12: No Relief For Delhi Chief Minister In Excise Policy Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till July 12 in the money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22. Kejriwal appeared before the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja through video conference.



Earlier, the counsel for Kejriwal mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela which said it would be heard on Friday.Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, appearing for Kejriwal, asserted that the applicant was taken into illegal custody without following the due procedure of law and he has filed a bail plea.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the CBI on June 26 from Tihar Jail, where he is still lodged in judicial custody in a connected money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).He has already challenged his arrest in the CBI case and the plea is pending before the high court. The court had issued notice and asked the CBI to file its reply while listing it for arguments on July 17.Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court’s order was stayed by the high court.The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi lieutenant governor ordered a CBI probe into alleged irregularities and corruption involving its formulation and execution.