Arvind Kejriwal Bail In Excise Policy Case: Delhi HC to Decide Fate of ED’s Appeal Against Delhi CM Tomorrow

In a pivotal judicial development, the Delhi High Court is poised to deliver its verdict tomorrow on the Enforcement Directorate’s plea challenging the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The case pertains to the excise policy matter, where Kejriwal was recently granted bail amidst ongoing legal scrutiny.A vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SV Bhatti was hearing Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's stay on his bail in the liquor policy case.

The High Court paused the bail granted to Kejriwal by a lower court on the Enforcement Directorate's plea and said it would pronounce the order on June 25.Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singvhi and Vikram Chaudhary, appearing for Kejriwal, said the Delhi High Court did not wait for the trial court's bail order before putting a hold on it. The Delhi High Court will pronounce its order on Tuesday, June 25, at 2.30 pm. The Supreme Court will take up Kejriwal's plea a day later, June 26.Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Delhi's Rouse Avenue court last week granted him regular bail. The Enforcement Directorate, however, moved the high court the next day, seeking a stay on the implementation of the trial court's order.



