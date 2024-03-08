Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann Kick Off Lok Sabha Poll Campaign with 'Sansad Mein Bhi Kejriwal' Slogan

Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP convener and Chief Minister of Delhi, together with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, initiated the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign on Friday, unveiling the slogan 'Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, to Dilli hogi aur khush haal'. With general elections scheduled for April-May, the campaign kick-off took place at the Aam Aadmi Party headquarters on DDU Marg, attended by various party leaders and workers.

I have made all efforts to serve the people of Delhi who are my family, Kejriwal said. Our slogan is Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, to Dilli hogi aur khush haal (Delhi will be more prosperous with Kejriwal in Parliament), he said.

Kejriwal emphasized that both Delhi and Punjab, under AAP governance, are the sole states providing free electricity. He criticized the BJP-led central government, alleging that the Delhi Lt Governor consistently obstructs AAP's projects. Kejriwal called upon the public to support him by electing all seven opposition candidates to Parliament.

Kejriwal alleged that the opposition's hostility stems from their resentment towards the public's decision to elect an ordinary individual to power in Delhi. He claimed that they have resorted to demolishing Mohalla Clinics with bulldozers and halting essential schemes such as door-to-door ration delivery, healthcare tests, and medicine distribution in hospitals

Punjab chief minister Mann said his state is going to have a 13-0 result in the Lok Sabha polls in favour of AAP. He also accused the Centre of obstructing the work of the Kejriwal government in Delhi and withholding Punjab's funds. No one will dare to stop Punjab's funds and work in Delhi if the AAP has a good number of MPs in Lok Sabha, he said.

The AAP will fight the general election in collaboration with INDIA bloc partner Congress under a seat-sharing arrangement it has struck with it in Delhi, Gujarat, and Haryana. In Punjab, however, both parties have decided to contest the Lok Sabha polls independently. The AAP will contest four of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi and Congress will field its candidates on the remaining three.

