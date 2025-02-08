Arvind Kejriwal Concedes Defeat in Delhi Elections, Congratulates BJP and Hopes for Fulfillment of Promises (Watch Video)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged his party's loss in the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday and extended congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for regaining control of the national capital after a 27-year gap.

Watch:

#delhielectionresults2025 : We humbly accept the people's mandate. Congratulations to BJP on their victory. We pledge to be a constructive opposition and continue serving the people of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal.#ArvindKejriwal#BJP#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/kTNEjbz7Fq — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) February 8, 2025

"We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted them. We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them," said Arvind Kejriwal.

With leads available for all 70 seats, the BJP maintained a strong position, securing 48 seats, well above the majority mark, while AAP trailed with 22 seats. As the counting advanced into the final stages across most constituencies, AAP narrowed the vote share gap with the BJP to 2.8%, with the BJP's vote share at 46.31% and AAP's at 43.51%. The current trend indicates a likely clear majority for the BJP in the election.