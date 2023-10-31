Arvind Kejriwal could be arrested by probe agency on November 2

The Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi on 31 October claimed that there are apprehensions that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 2 November after questioning him in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.While addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi said, "We are getting information that when Arvind Kejriwal appears before ED on November 2, ED will arrest & put him in jail. BJP & the PM want to finish AAP. Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested not because there is any case against him, it is because the PM fears him."

The leader also alleged that BJP party at the Centre is using tactics to target the AAP as it knows that it cannot defeat Kejriwal in elections. She said, “BJP and PM Modi know that they cannot defeat AAP in polls. Now to finish AAP, its leaders are being put in jail. Putting all the big leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party behind bars means only one thing that they (BJP) to finish AAP."At the conference, she further said that after Arvind Kejriwal is arrested, the BJP will then target other leaders of the INDIA alliance and its chief ministers using the CBI and ED.