Arvind Kejriwal Defies Delhi Police Notice, Calls It Theatrics by Political Bosses

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday criticized the Delhi Police Crime Branch's notice related to his allegations of BJP attempting to poach AAP MLAs, calling it theatrics and lacking an FIR. He vowed to respond to the notice but condemned the alleged politicization of the investigation.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, Kejriwal said we will see to it when asked about his reply to the notice. There is only one party that is buying everyone. Those who toppled governments in Goa and Karnataka, poached NCP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, and tried to destabilise Congress government in Rajasthan, also contacted our MLAs, he said.

Kejriwal expressed sympathy for the Delhi Police officers, stating they were coerced into theatricality by their political superiors, a situation he found insulting for them. He highlighted the officers' initial idealism upon joining the force and lamented their manipulation for political purposes.

I pity those officers. Young officers join police with a lot of idealism that they will protect women and reduce crime. They never think that they will be made to indulge in theatrics. Is that why they joined the police? The officers must have been feeling bad. This insult was caused by their political bosses, he said.

The Crime Branch's team visited Delhi Minister Atishi's residence on Sunday, issuing her a similar notice over the MLA 'poaching' allegations. Both Atishi and Kejriwal were required to provide responses by Monday.

Kejriwal decried the prevailing authoritarianism in the country, citing instances of governments being overthrown using agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Regarding his own ED summons in connection with a money laundering case linked to excise policy, Kejriwal accused the BJP of attempting to overthrow the Delhi government by targeting him. He affirmed their willingness to provide answers while addressing the ED's pursuit of legal action due to his refusal to join the probe. The court has scheduled a hearing for February 7 to address the matter.