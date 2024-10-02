Arvind Kejriwal Finalises New Residence in New Delhi; Set To Vacate CM Residence in 1–2 Days

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) confirmed that Arvind Kejriwal, the party's convener and Chief Minister of Delhi, has finalized a new residence in the New Delhi area. He is expected to move in with his family within the next one to two days, vacating his official residence located at Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines.

Sources within the AAP have indicated that Arvind Kejriwal is expected to relocate with his family to one of two official bungalows designated for AAP Rajya Sabha MPs on Feroz Shah Road, near Mandi House. The two bungalows are situated just a few meters from the AAP headquarters on Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane.

Arvind Kejriwal, who resigned as Delhi's Chief Minister earlier this month, announced his intention to vacate the official residence on Flagstaff Road during the Navratri period, which begins Thursday. The AAP stated, “Kejriwal will leave the official CM residence in the next one to two days, as a house has been finalized for him and his family,” although the specific location of the new accommodation has not been disclosed.

Kejriwal will live with his family in the New Delhi constituency represented by him in the Delhi Assembly, the party said.