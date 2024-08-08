Arvind Kejriwal Government Only One in Country To Invest 25 Percent of Budget on Education, Says Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi stated on Thursday that the Arvind Kejriwal government is the only one in the country that spends 25 per cent of its total budget on education. She highlighted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration has significantly transformed the academic landscape of Delhi since assuming office.

During a press conference, she alleged that prior to the AAP's takeover, government schools were plagued by severe deficiencies, including a lack of classrooms, boards, power supply, and washrooms.

"Since 2015, the Delhi government has built 22,711 new classrooms," she said. Atishi highlighted that government schools now feature modern facilities such as smart boards, libraries, and sports amenities, creating a more conducive learning environment. She also noted that 14 new schools are being constructed in the city to provide students with top-notch infrastructure for high-quality education.

