'Arvind Kejriwal is Now Finished in Politics: Says Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary on AAP's Decision of Going Solo In Bihar Polls (Watch Video)

Assembly elections will be held in Bihar by the end of the year and all political parties are planning their potential road map to victory. Parties are planning what and strategiesing what will work and what will not. Meanwhile, on Tuesday Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged a protest demonstration in Bihar’s Patna and promised that the party will contest all 243 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections. AAP leaders, led by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, held a sit-in protest at Gardanibagh, Patna, raising issues concerning the treatment of Bihari migrants in Delhi and alleged injustices under BJP rule. Following the announcement of contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections alone Deputy CM and Bharatiya Janata Party member Samrat Choudhary also reacted to this.4

AAP lost assembly election's in Delhi and BJP came in power and same thing is going to happen in Bihar said Samrat Choudhary. While talking to media he stated that, "They have already lost in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal is now finished in politics. In Bihar, the contest is between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan," he said as quoted by IANS. He further added that Bihar gave Lalu Prasad Yadav 15 years, This is a fight between two leaders Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar (Current CM of Bihar). Nitish Kumar has been successfully defeating Lalu Prasad and his family in elections and he will do same in upcoming elections to.

How did Parties reacted to AAP decision to go solo

Following the announcement of contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections alone has invited a slew of reactions from political parties. Various parties, its ally or adversary, reacted on expected lines; however, the harshest one came from the Congress party, its erstwhile alliance partner in the INDIA bloc. From JD(U) to Congress and others, all elicited a common view that AAP remains a non-player in the Bihar electoral landscape and its political plunge will have no impact on the power equations there.

JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan said that AAP’s decision to contest all 243 seats in Bihar shows clear and deep cracks in the INDIA bloc. “This alliance is already in ruins and is now headed for further decline, as Kejriwal has himself said that the INDIA bloc was formed for the 2024 elections,” he said. He added that AAP’s foray into the Bihar arena will have a bearing on the INDIA bloc partners, including RJD, as Tejashwi Yadav and his party will find it difficult to rally support.