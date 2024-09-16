Arvind Kejriwal is sole significant figure in AAP, rest are domestic servants: Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, Sep 16 Congress leader and former MP Sandeep Dikshit on Monday launched a sharp critique of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its leader Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of orchestrating a drama over giving up the CM post.

He said that Arvind Kejriwal is the sole significant figure in the party and labelled other party members as "domestic servants."

Delhi CM on Sunday announced that he would resign from his post in two days after he got bail from the Supreme Court in the liquor policy case two days ago.

Dikshit expressed scepticism about the decision-making process within AAP, suggesting that it is heavily centralised around Kejriwal.

He claimed that the party's decisions are made to ensure that loyalists who would suppress sensitive information and act as "puppets" are maintained in key positions.

"The decision will be made on the basis of who will be trustworthy and will not let the files come out. They will use the CM of Delhi who will keep the files of evidence against their government suppressed and will work on their instructions," he told IANS.

"They must have already decided who will be the next CM of Delhi. AAP leaders are just pretending," he added.

Dikshit also addressed the issue of early elections in Delhi. He argued that for the Assembly to be dissolved and elections to be held sooner, a formal decision should be made by the Delhi Cabinet to request the Lieutenant Governor (LG) for it.

Dikshit also criticised the current approach of the AAP leadership, suggesting that they are merely making symbolic gestures rather than taking concrete steps to expedite the election process.

Dikshit emphasised that under the current system, the Assembly is typically dissolved in January or February.

He also urged Kejriwal to initiate the necessary procedures if he truly desires elections in November or December, rather than relying on superficial resolutions.

